Intel chair says 3 Trump associates cooperating
WASHINGTON - The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee says three associates of President Donald Trump have responded to requests for information and documents related to the panel's investigation into Russia's election meddling.
North Carolina Republican Richard Burr notes, however, that former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn hasn't yet responded to a subpoena demanding documents. It was just issued Wednesday.
Burr said Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina, that "we're trying to assess the value of the responses" from the other three.
The Associated Press has reported that letters seeking information about contacts between people affiliated with the Trump campaign and Russian officials or representatives have been sent to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, longtime Trump associate Roger Stone and former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page.
