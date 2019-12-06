Instagram page leads to arrest of murder suspect in Baton Rouge

Christopher Keller

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have released more information regarding Thursday's arrest of Christopher Keller in connection with the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Byron Batiste at an apartment complex off Prescott Road.



Batiste was found shot multiple times in the back and arrest documents say 18-year-old Christopher Keller was linked to the murder via an Instagram page.



Police report discovering communications between Keller and Batiste on the popular social media site, and say their conversations indicated that the two planned to meet each other just prior to the time of Batiste's murder. Police concluded that Keller was the last person to see Batiste alive.



Detectives say upon questioning Keller, he not only admitted to shooting Batiste but provided authorities with a detailed account of the events leading up to the fatal incident.