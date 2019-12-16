Inspired by Burrow's speech, man donates winnings from Heisman bet to young LSU fan

BATON ROUGE - Matt Porter and his girlfriend Carissa knew the odds were very good for Joe Burrow to win Saturday night but were still ecstatic nonetheless.

"We went crazy. We celebrated," Matt said. "We were at Walk-Ons in Ft. Lauderdale. We kept it in the LSU family."

What started as a $50 bet on 200-to-1 odds rocketed to a $10,000 payday.

"The number one question people ask you when you have something like this is, 'hey what are you going to do with all the money at the end?'" Matt said. "We really never had any plans for it, like maybe take a trip, maybe splurge a little bit."

But Matt and Carissa thought about it and decided to do something else with the money.

"Especially after seeing Joe's speech on Saturday night, we started looking around to see what we could do, what would be meaningful. And I remembered the story about Colton."

Colton Moore is a 9-year-old boy born with spina bifida whose biggest dream was to meet Coach O. That dream came true in October thanks to a GoFundMe campaign, but he still has medical expenses to pay off.

"I was a little surprised that he wasn't at his goal already given how much attention that it already got," Matt said.

Matt saw that Colton's fundraiser was just shy of their goal and decided to pay it forward, giving $3,228 under the name "Joe Burreaux."

Matt and Carissa hope their donation will bring Colton's name back into headlines and inspire even more donations.

"This is the season for giving, and as Tiger nation we can show up big time for that little young man."

As for their remaining winnings, they don't have solid plans yet.

"With the rest of it? I'm sure that will go into savings, or Carissa might have plans for that that I'm not aware of that will be sprung on me at some point in the future."