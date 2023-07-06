93°
Days after shooting at 4th of July car meet-up, police still looking for gunman who wounded innocent bystanders

3 hours 9 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, July 06 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a shopping center along Siegen Lane after a car meet-up turned violent late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. in the Siegen Lane Marketplace, where a group was holding a Fourth of July car meet.

At some point, someone started launching fireworks at another group of people across the parking lot. One of the people on the receiving end of those fireworks then reportedly grabbed a handgun and started shooting.

The two people hit were innocent bystanders, according to police. Both were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. 

Authorities have not announced any arrests at this time. 

