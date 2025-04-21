Latest Weather Blog
Inmates returned to West Feliciana Detention Center following weekend carbon monoxide leak
ST. FRANCISVILLE — Inmates at the West Feliciana Detention Center who were evacuated following a weekend carbon monoxide leak returned to the facility Monday.
Sheriff Brian Spillman said that a "faulty ventilation line in the hot water system of the jail" was the cause of the carbon monoxide leak that made multiple inmates and staff members sick on Saturday.
“We had contractors in here immediately after removing the inmates and staff and they worked through the weekend to make the repairs so that we could return the facility to operation,” Spillman said. “We’ve installed monitoring equipment and had the State Fire Marshall’s office inspect the facility prior to repopulating."
One correctional officer was hospitalized and several inmates complained about breathing difficulties.
On Saturday, Spillman said that the jail was built in 1948 and has not received many upgrades throughout the years.
