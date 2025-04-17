84°
Inmates from St. Mary Parish jail earn welding certificates

3 hours 21 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, April 17 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTERVILLE - A group of inmates in the St. Mary Parish jail made a big accomplishment and earned welding certifications. 

They went through a program with South Louisiana Community College and their commencement ceremony happened Friday, April 11. 

The certifications are part of an initiative meant to prepare inmates for a work release program, granting them a job before they complete their sentence. 

