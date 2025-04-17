84°
Latest Weather Blog
Inmates from St. Mary Parish jail earn welding certificates
CENTERVILLE - A group of inmates in the St. Mary Parish jail made a big accomplishment and earned welding certifications.
They went through a program with South Louisiana Community College and their commencement ceremony happened Friday, April 11.
Trending News
The certifications are part of an initiative meant to prepare inmates for a work release program, granting them a job before they complete their sentence.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies searching for person connected to at least 20 vehicle burglaries in...
-
REPORT: At least 6 injured in shooting at Florida State University, suspect...
-
Amite brothers, WBRZ videographer played part in 'Black Panther' director's locally shot...
-
Inmates from St. Mary Parish jail earn welding certificates
-
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: Sit down with Brittany Weiss and Pat Shingleton