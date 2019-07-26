Inmates facing new charges after fire at Washington Parish Jail

WASHINGTON PARISH - Authorities say two inmates are facing new charges after they allegedly started a fire at the Washington Parish Jail earlier this week.

Just before midnight on July 21, more than 30 inmates had to be evacuated after staff noticed smoke inside one of the facility's cell blocks. After an assessment of the scene, investigators were able to narrow down the origin of the fire to the cell block’s air conditioning unit.

During an investigation, authorities were able to obtain surveillance video evidence. The video showed 18-year-old Levi Lee and 32-year-old Medel Morales-Guzman intentionally set the fire.

The inmates are each facing once count of aggravated arson and one count of fire-raising in a correctional facility.

Authorities say Lee was originally facing first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and armed robbery charges. Morales-Guzman was originally charged with sexual battery.