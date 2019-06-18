83°
Inmate transport van, 18-wheeler crash reported on St. Louis Street
BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to a Tuesday morning crash involving an inmate transportation van.
The crash happened before 8 a.m. on St. Louis Street near North Boulevard. Sources say no one was injured after the transportation van and an 18-wheeler collided.
Accident involving inmate transport van and 18-wheeler, on North Blvd and St. Louis St, sources day.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) June 18, 2019
It's unclear if any inmates were in the van at the time of the crash.
Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.
