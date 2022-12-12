65°
Inmate shot, killed after struggle with sheriff's deputy in St. Mary courthouse
FRANKLIN - An inmate was shot and killed during a confrontation involving a sheriff's deputy inside a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police, which is typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings, said the detainee died at a hospital.
The shooting reportedly stemmed from a "struggle" in the deliberation room attached to the courtroom, but no other details were immediately shared.
The sheriff's deputy was unharmed.
