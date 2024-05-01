Latest Weather Blog
Inmate shot during transport reportedly faked seizure, beat guards when they attempted to help
ST. FRANCISVILLE — An inmate was shot Wednesday morning after allegedly faking a seizure and trying to beat up guards while being transported through West Feliciana Parish.
Catahoula Parish deputies were transporting Raymond Huddleston, 46, in a van from the Catahoula Correctional Center. At some point while driving near St. Francisville on US-61, the Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies checked on the inmate, who was faking a seizure.
When guards attempted to help, he beat them with an unknown object and reached for one of their guns. He was shot during the struggle.
The guards were taken to a nearby hospital for stitches. Huddleston's status is unknown.
Court records say Huddleston, a registered sex offender, was being transported to Baton Rouge for a Wednesday court appearance for a March 2023 domestic violence case.
