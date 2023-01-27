58°
Inmate's death under investigation at Angola prison
ANGOLA - Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the State Penitentiary in Angola.
WBRZ learned Friday that the West Feliciana Coroner's Office is in the "early stages" of investigating the death, which involved someone being held at the Louisiana prison.
No other details on the inmate's identity or what caused the death were immediately available.
WBRZ has reached out to the Louisiana Department of Corrections for more information. This is a developing story.
