73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Inmate's body pulled from Mississippi River

5 years 1 week 1 day ago Friday, May 19 2017 May 19, 2017 May 19, 2017 7:20 PM May 19, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Photo: Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office

Trending News

BELLE CHASSE - The body of an inmate who disappeared while working on a tugboat as part of a work release program has been pulled from the Mississippi River in Plaquemines Parish.
 
The sheriff's office identified the man found Thursday as 30-year-old Andrew Vargas, of Hockley, Texas. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Vargas' body was discovered floating in the river, just north of Belle Chasse.
 
Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Chaun Domingue says an autopsy determined Vargas died of drowning.
 
The U.S. Coast Guard searched the river for 15 hours after Vargas was reported missing from the tug Sunday. The agency suspended the search Monday.
 
Vargas was part of the work release program at the Tangipahoa Parish Prison. He was serving 5- and 10-year prison sentences for a pair of convictions: DWI-third offense and DWI-fourth offense.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days