65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Inmate from Morgan City recaptured after escaping East Carroll prison, police say

2 hours 33 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, November 12 2024 Nov 12, 2024 November 12, 2024 5:44 AM November 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

LAKE PROVIDENCE - An inmate from the Morgan City area escaped early Monday from Riverbend Detention Center in East Carroll Parish, but was later recaptured.

Wayne Michael Escort, 36, was serving a sentence at the detention center at the time of his escape, according to the Morgan City Police Department.

He was later taken back into custody.

Trending News

Police did not provide any details about how Escort escaped.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days