Inmate from Morgan City recaptured after escaping East Carroll prison, police say

LAKE PROVIDENCE - An inmate from the Morgan City area escaped early Monday from Riverbend Detention Center in East Carroll Parish, but was later recaptured.

Wayne Michael Escort, 36, was serving a sentence at the detention center at the time of his escape, according to the Morgan City Police Department.

He was later taken back into custody.

Police did not provide any details about how Escort escaped.