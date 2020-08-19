72°
Latest Weather Blog
Inmate facing robbery, drug possession dies in jail
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The sheriff’s office in New Orleans is investigating the Tuesday death of a jail inmate.
A sheriff’s news release says Robert Rettman, 46, was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning. The release says Rettman had been jailed Sunday and was facing charges of armed robbery and drug possession.
An autopsy was planned. The sheriff’s office said that as of Tuesday night there was no evidence of foul play in Rettman’s death.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former BRG security guard returns to hospital for medical school
-
Spanish Town residents search for tree killer
-
87,000 unemployed workers likely won't qualify for federal aid, governor says
-
Tigerland apartment building logs 195 police calls since 2016, declared a nuisance
-
LSU Football - Second Fall Practice