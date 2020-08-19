80°
Inmate facing robbery, drug possession dies in jail
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The sheriff’s office in New Orleans is investigating the Tuesday death of a jail inmate.
A sheriff’s news release says Robert Rettman, 46, was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning. The release says Rettman had been jailed Sunday and was facing charges of armed robbery and drug possession.
An autopsy was planned. The sheriff’s office said that as of Tuesday night there was no evidence of foul play in Rettman’s death.
