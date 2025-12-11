57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Inmate dead at Tangipahoa Parish Jail; officials say likely a medical issue pending autopsy report

57 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, December 11 2025 Dec 11, 2025 December 11, 2025 10:06 AM December 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

AMITE - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate that took place Wednesday afternoon, deputies said.

According to TPSO, inmate Eugene Hickerson, 55, was discovered unresponsive in his assigned dorm around 3 p.m. Wednesday. He eventually died after staff attempted to conduct life-saving measures. Hickerson had been in the jail since October and was booked for simple burglary and a Department of Corrections parole violation charge.

Following the death and another inmate suffering an unrelated, minor medical emergency, officials did a contraband sweep in both dorms and did not find any illegal narcotics.

Officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, including an autopsy to determine the cause.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, Hickerson's death was likely medically related, noting that he suffered a heart attack in 2024. 

