70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Inmate dead and another hospitalized from Jefferson Parish Correctional Center

5 hours 17 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, October 24 2021 Oct 24, 2021 October 24, 2021 7:05 PM October 24, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

JEFFERSON PARISH - Two inmates were rushed to the hospital Friday night after deputies found them unresponsive in their cells.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the paramedics were called around 8:20 p.m. One of the inmates died at the hospital, and the other is still in recovery.

Trending News

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said no foul play is suspected at this time, and the cause and manner of death will be determined after the autopsy.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days