Inmate dead and another hospitalized from Jefferson Parish Correctional Center
JEFFERSON PARISH - Two inmates were rushed to the hospital Friday night after deputies found them unresponsive in their cells.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the paramedics were called around 8:20 p.m. One of the inmates died at the hospital, and the other is still in recovery.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said no foul play is suspected at this time, and the cause and manner of death will be determined after the autopsy.
