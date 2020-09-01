92°
Latest Weather Blog
Inmate dead after fight Tuesday morning inside Angola
ANGOLA - Criminal charges may be filed after a fight between inmates at the state penitentiary left one of them dead.
A pair of inmates were involved in a fight Tuesday (September 1) morning, prison officials said. One of the inmates in the fight died a short time after the altercation.
Correctional officers discovered the fight in the main prison dormitory while making "routine rounds," the state prison system said in a news release.
Possible criminal charges are pending the outcome of an investigation and an autopsy.
Names of those involved were not released because the situation is "an ongoing investigation, and next of kin have not been notified."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police officers treated after rescuing people from burning apartment
-
LSU Band reunites with social distancing guidelines
-
EBR Schools to release 'Hybrid Model' plans
-
Hazmat situation on Basin Bridge causes I-10 closure in both directions
-
Police investigating pair of tire thefts in Old Goodwood area
Sports Video
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process