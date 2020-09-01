92°
Inmate dead after fight Tuesday morning inside Angola

46 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, September 01 2020 Sep 1, 2020 September 01, 2020 3:34 PM September 01, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: WBRZ Staff

ANGOLA - Criminal charges may be filed after a fight between inmates at the state penitentiary left one of them dead. 

A pair of inmates were involved in a fight Tuesday (September 1) morning, prison officials said.  One of the inmates in the fight died a short time after the altercation.

Correctional officers discovered the fight in the main prison dormitory while making "routine rounds," the state prison system said in a news release. 

Possible criminal charges are pending the outcome of an investigation and an autopsy.

Names of those involved were not released because the situation is "an ongoing investigation, and next of kin have not been notified." 

