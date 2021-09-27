79°
Inmate at juvenile jail allegedly set fire to holding cell using linens, trash

BATON ROUGE - A suspect being held at a juvenile detention center in East Baton Rouge allegedly sparked a fire inside the jail using the bed sheets in his holding cell.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it was called to the Juvenile Detention Center on Veteran's Memorial Boulevard shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators said a juvenile being housed there started the fire in his own cell using bed linens and trash.

The boy was safely removed from the cell and moved to another part of the building. 

He will be booked on a new charge of aggravated arson.

