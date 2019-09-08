93°
Injuries reported in stampede at Lil Wayne's music festival

4 hours 38 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, September 08 2019 Sep 8, 2019 September 08, 2019 12:15 PM September 08, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A crowd stampede injured several people attending a New Orleans festival organized by rapper Lil Wayne.
  
Large portions of an audience estimated to include 15,000 people ran at least twice Saturday night, causing injuries following Meek Mill's performance at the Lil WeezyAna Fest.
  
The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports police aren't sure what caused the disturbance, but speculated that false rumors of gunfire or a fight could have prompted panic.
  
It wasn't clear how many people were injured. The newspaper reported fans knocked to the ground and suffering cuts, scrapes and bruises. On-site medical staffers provided care.
  
Concessions workers say some people looted during the melee, stealing from cash registers and tip jars. Some festival attendees took bottles of liquor and other drinks.
  
The show continued despite the brief pandemonium.
