Injuries reported after home catches fire on Sherwood Street
BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to a reported house fire late Thursday night on Sherwood Street.
The blaze was reported around 9:45 p.m. Thursday on Sherwood Street, which runs between Plank Road and Airline Highway. The Baton Rouge Fire Department is on the scene along with multiple paramedics.
Injuries were reported but authorities say none have been found at this time.
We've reached out to officials for more information.
