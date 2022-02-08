37°
Injuries in Los Angeles explosion following gas leak reports
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say multiple people have been hurt in an explosion following reports of an underground gas leak in South Los Angeles.
The fire department says crews found flames coming from storm drains early Sunday. Officials say the blast displaced several manholes in a neighborhood about 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles.
The department says multiple people are hurt. The extent of their injuries isn't immediately known.
It isn't clear if the fire spread to any structures.
