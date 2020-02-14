Injured police officer struggling with late worker's comp payments

ZACHARY - Injured Baton Rouge police officer Rickey Faust says while his recovery process is going well, parts of his life remain stressful.

Last week, Faust's son found a notice on their door for late rent.

"He read it to me and said, 'Dad, are we getting ready to be put out?'" Faust said.

Faust and his family have been renting an apartment in Zachary. The first-floor unit provides enough space for Faust to move around in his chair. But his rent is paid by worker's comp, and the payment goes straight to the apartment's management. A handful of times, that payment has been late and Faust doesn't find out about it until a late payment notice is posted to his door.

"It really hurt me because, you know, being a father, a dad, a provider... That that would be on my door when we don't pay the bill," Faust said.

Twice a week Faust attends physical therapy. He's made great progress recently and can wiggle his toes and sit up without assistance. Faust was involved in a single-car crash responding to a call in March 2017. He swerved to avoid a car that changed lanes and ran into a concrete barrier.

Faust says he's speaking out now to make changes for the next person who might be in his same shoes.

"I know they probably weren't prepared for what happened to me but it's going to happen again," Faust said. "I want to make sure the next person that follows me not have to go through the same thing that I'm going through. Not have to fight for everything."

Faust is still making mortgage payments on his family's home in Slaughter. He's unable to live there because the elevated home cannot accommodate his wheelchair and equipment.

"It's had an effect on my kids," Faust said.

Which is why Faust and his family are looking forward to some good news. He's received word that some volunteers will soon be making adjustments to their home to accommodate his needs. That work is expected to start soon.

WBRZ reached out to the company responsible for making worker's comp payments to Faust's apartment complex. Sedgwick Claims Management Services Ltd. confirms it has received the message and is currently looking into the payment issues.