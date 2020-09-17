Injured Denham Springs High football player continues to recover, Coach O offers his support

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Yellow Jacket lineman with the Denham Springs High School football team who collapsed at practice on Tuesday is beginning to improve while under treatment at a New Orleans Hospital.

As of Wednesday night, the beloved student-athlete, known as Remy, is said to have improving vital signs.

According to The Advocate, Remy may have suffered a heatstroke while at practice.

Since his sudden collapse and hospitalization, the community has rallied around the young football player and his family.

On Wednesday night, several hundred students with candles in hand, gathered at the Denham Springs High School football stadium to offer prayers on Remy's behalf.

That same night, Coach O offered his support during a radio interview, saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the young man from Denham Springs who had an issue at practice yesterday, had an injury. I don't know how severe it is. But we ask that you fight like a tiger. We know you will."