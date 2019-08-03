90°
Infant shot, killed in north Louisiana drive-by shooting

Saturday, August 03 2019
Source: Associated Press
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - An infant is dead after being shot in a drive-by shooting in north Louisiana.
  
News outlets report multiple police units responded just after 4:15 a.m. Saturday to a west Shreveport neighborhood.
  
Police say a vehicle drove by and began shooting into a home, striking and killing the one-month-old, who was pronounced dead.
  
The victim's name has not been released.
  
Details are scarce. There is no suspect or vehicle description and a motive has not yet been declared.
