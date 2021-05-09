Infant's body found in abandoned car, suspect charged with second-degree murder

84°
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro
Photo: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office

ST. MARY PARISH - Police are looking for a Breaux Bridge man wanted in connection with the death of a infant.

Authorities say a warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for 53-year-old Ervin Melancon. Melancon is currently at large.

Police began investigating the incident around 2:30 p.m. Saturday following reports of a suspicious car. Deputies found the infant's body inside an abandoned car near the Intracoastal Bridge on Highway 317. 

Detectives identified Melancon as a suspect in the case. The cause of the infant's death is still unknown.

Anyone with information on Melancon's whereabouts should contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 828-1960.

