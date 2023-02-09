57°
Latest Weather Blog
Infant left alone for hours in hot car dies
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) - Florida police say an infant that was left in a parked vehicle has died.
The Miami Herald reports Pembroke Pines police and fire departments responded to the scene Friday afternoon and found a 17-month-old boy that had been in the vehicle for hours. The National Weather Service reported that temperatures in the area Friday afternoon were in the mid- to upper-90s.
A Pembroke Pines Police Department release says life-saving efforts "did not prevent an unfortunate tragedy."
The department says an investigation into the baby's death is ongoing.
Trending News
The newspaper quotes police as saying the child's parents are suspects.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City lambasted on social media over misspelled sign, has it covered up
-
Mobile homes flipped, hundreds without power after tornado near Tangipahoa
-
Overturned semi-truck closes I-12 in Livingston Parish
-
Crime scene experts testify remnants of Sylviane Lozada's blood found in garage...
-
Woman left with a hefty bill for damages after police search warrant...