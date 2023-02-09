57°
Infant left alone for hours in hot car dies

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) - Florida police say an infant that was left in a parked vehicle has died.

The Miami Herald reports Pembroke Pines police and fire departments responded to the scene Friday afternoon and found a 17-month-old boy that had been in the vehicle for hours. The National Weather Service reported that temperatures in the area Friday afternoon were in the mid- to upper-90s.

A Pembroke Pines Police Department release says life-saving efforts "did not prevent an unfortunate tragedy."

The department says an investigation into the baby's death is ongoing.

The newspaper quotes police as saying the child's parents are suspects.

