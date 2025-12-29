45°
Infant killed in early-morning Breaux Bridge house fire, state fire marshal says

Monday, December 29 2025
Source: WBRZ
Nathan Messina

BREAUX BRIDGE — An infant was killed in an early-morning house fire in Breaux Bridge, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office said Monday.

Firefighters responded to a house fire call on Pydras Place at 2:18 a.m. on Sunday. 

The fire claimed the life of a baby. The infant's mother sustained burn injuries, and her two other children were "overcome" by smoke inhalation but survived, the state fire marshal said. 

As of Monday, the SFM had yet to determine what caused the fire. 

