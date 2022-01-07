48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Infant grazed by stray bullet in Hammond shooting; deputies seeking gunman

Friday, January 07 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison
Charles "Smooth" Pine Jr.

HAMMOND - A 1-year-old was grazed by a bullet Thursday during a shooting in Tangipahoa Parish.

The shooting happened on Old Baton Rouge Highway in Hammond. The infant was hit by a stray bullet after it struck a trailer, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are searching for the man involved in the shooting, identified as 23-year-old Charles "Smooth" Pine Jr.

Anyone with information on Pine's whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at 985-747-9696.

