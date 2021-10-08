72°
Infant found dead in vehicle at Shreveport mobile home park
SHREVEPORT - An infant left in a hot car at a Shreveport-area mobile home park was found dead Thursday afternoon, according to Shreveport police.
Local news outlet KTBS says the infant was found in the 6200 block of West Bert Kouns of Forest Estates mobile home park.
Additional details about the death were not immediately available.
