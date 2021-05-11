Infant dead after weekend wreck along I-110

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a crash that left a 1-year-old dead Sunday night.

Authorities say the crash happened on I-110 north, when an unknown vehicle struck the side-rear of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala causing it to lose control and strike a concrete barrier on the right side of the roadway.

The impact caused the Impala to flip over. Ruben Scott Jr., a 1-year-old passenger in the Impala, was not properly secured and was ejected from the vehicle. All others in the Impala were not injured.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. Police say a third vehicle may have been involved.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.