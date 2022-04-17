Infant and teen shot Sunday afternoon; police locked in apparent standoff with suspect

BATON ROUGE - Police are actively investigating a shooting Easter Sunday afternoon that left a small child and a teen injured on N Sherwood Forest Drive.

Officials confirmed both victims were two male juveniles, a 10-month-old and a 15-year-old. Both victims were transported to a hospital and remain in stable condition, officials say.

Officers responded to the shooting at a residence in the 1700 block of N Sherwood Forest Drive around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Police are in an apparent standoff with the suspect who reportedly remains inside the home.

This is a developing story.