84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Infant and teen shot Sunday afternoon; police locked in apparent standoff with suspect

4 hours 19 minutes 34 seconds ago Sunday, April 17 2022 Apr 17, 2022 April 17, 2022 12:33 PM April 17, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Police are actively investigating a shooting Easter Sunday afternoon that left a small child and a teen injured on N Sherwood Forest Drive.

Officials confirmed both victims were two male juveniles, a 10-month-old and a 15-year-old. Both victims were transported to a hospital and remain in stable condition, officials say.

Officers responded to the shooting at a residence in the 1700 block of N Sherwood Forest Drive around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Police are in an apparent standoff with the suspect who reportedly remains inside the home.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days