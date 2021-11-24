Infant among 3 killed after vehicle crashed into oncoming traffic on Airline Highway

GRAMERCY - Multiple people were killed in a crash on Airline Highway near the border of Ascension and St. James parishes the night before Thanksgiving.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Airline Highway just south of I-10. Sources told WBRZ that three people died in the wreck and at least one other person was hurt.

One of the victims killed was an infant, State Police said.

Authorities said three vehicles were involved, and one of them reportedly caught fire.

State Police said the crash happened after a vehicle crossed the median and was hit by two oncoming vehicles. All three people killed were in the vehicle that crossed into the opposing lanes, police said.

The crash has shut down traffic on the highway in that area.