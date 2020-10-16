Latest Weather Blog
Indianapolis Colts shut down facility after several in organization test positive for COVID
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - The coronavirus pandemic continues to hamper the plans of professional football players and their associates during the 2020 season; shortly after 7 a.m. Friday (Oct. 16) the Indianapolis Colts announced the temporary shuttering of their facilities due to COVID-19.
The team issued a release on their website Friday morning, stating that several members within their organization had tested positive for the virus.
The full statement said, "This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested posted for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests. In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols. We are in communication with the NFL and will have more information when available."
This announcement follows a similar Thursday morning confirmation from the Atlanta Falcons, who told ESPN reporter Adam Schefter they were closing their facility as at least four members of their organization had tested positive for COVID that morning.
>Click here to read more about the Atlanta, Falcons closure of its facility<
At the start of October, Sporting News reported that at least 20 NFL players had tested positive for coronavirus.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
SWAT responds to reported hostage situation involving child on Snipe Street
-
Liberty High principal placed on leave after apparent rant over players kneeling...
-
New and improved College Dr. on the horizon for safer, smoother travels;...
-
BRPD reviewing warrant procedure after cops shock family early Wednesday morning
-
Child shot, critically injured in Zion City near Glen Oaks Middle School