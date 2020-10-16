Indianapolis Colts shut down facility after several in organization test positive for COVID

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - The coronavirus pandemic continues to hamper the plans of professional football players and their associates during the 2020 season; shortly after 7 a.m. Friday (Oct. 16) the Indianapolis Colts announced the temporary shuttering of their facilities due to COVID-19.

The team issued a release on their website Friday morning, stating that several members within their organization had tested positive for the virus.

The full statement said, "This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested posted for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests. In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols. We are in communication with the NFL and will have more information when available."

This announcement follows a similar Thursday morning confirmation from the Atlanta Falcons, who told ESPN reporter Adam Schefter they were closing their facility as at least four members of their organization had tested positive for COVID that morning.

>Click here to read more about the Atlanta, Falcons closure of its facility<

At the start of October, Sporting News reported that at least 20 NFL players had tested positive for coronavirus.