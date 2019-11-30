Indiana teen fatally shot while driving, officials say her passenger is responsible

Annalysa McMillan Photo: Tribute Archive

MARION, IN – An Indiana teen was shot and killed while driving, when her backseat passenger shot her with an AR-15 style rifle.

CNN reports that 19-year-old Annalysa McMillan was on a road about 70 miles north of Indianapolis, when a gun discharged in the passenger seat behind her.

According to the Marion Police Department, McMillan's injuries hindered her ability to control her vehicle, leading to a minor accident involving another driver.

McMillian was unresponsive by the time first-responders arrived and, despite resuscitation efforts, she was pronounced dead at Marion General Hospital.

Officials say the passenger responsible for shooting McMillian is 22-year-old Austin Smith.

Smith is being held on bond on charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon.

McMillan celebrated her 19th birthday five days before her death.