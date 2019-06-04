94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Indiana teacher awards autistic boy 'annoying male' trophy

3 hours 59 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 June 04, 2019 11:42 AM June 04, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Times
GARY, Ind. (AP) - An Indiana school district has apologized after a teacher awarded an 11-year-old autistic student a trophy naming him the "most annoying male" of the school year.
  
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a special education teacher at Bailly Preparatory Academy in Gary gave the boy the trophy May 23 during a fifth-grade awards luncheon attended by students, parents and the school principal.
  
The boy's father said his family was blindsided.
  
Gary Community School Corp. issued an apology to the boy and his family in a statement Monday. Emergency manager Peter Morikis called it an "unfortunate occurrence" and noted that the district was taking disciplinary action against the school employees involved.
  
Morikis declined to comment on the employment status of the workers.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days