Indiana prison scheduled to carry out first federal execution of woman since 1953

According to the BBC, an Indiana prison is scheduled to execute a female federal inmate for the first time in almost 70 years, the Justice Department said.

Officials say Lisa Montgomery strangled a pregnant woman in Missouri before cutting out and kidnapping the baby in 2004.

She was sentenced to death by lethal injection, which is scheduled to take place December 8.

The last woman to be executed by the US government was Bonnie Heady, who died in a gas chamber in Missouri in 1953, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

In 2019, the Trump administration said it would resume federal executions.