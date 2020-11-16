Indian acting legend dies from COVID complications

Veteran actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay

According to CNN, trailblazing Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who was known as a famous protégé of Oscar-winning director Satyajit Ray, has died at the age of 85 due to health complications of novel coronavirus.

According to the hospital's chief, Pradip Tondon, Chatterjee died at Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata on Sunday after being there since October 6.

He originally tested positive for coronavirus, and additional developments from the disease contributed to his death.

Chatterjee's career spanned six decades and included roles in 300 movies; he was also a skilled poet, playwright, and stage actor, according to the Indian Express.

In 1999 Chatterjee was the first Indian film personality to be presented with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, which is France's highest award for artists, and in 2017 was honored with France's highest civilian award, the Chevalier of Legion of Honor, according to the Indian embassy in Paris.

"A versatile artist, he earned the world's admiration and many awards, including French Order of Arts and Letters & Legion of Honour," said France's ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, in a tweet on Sunday.

Deeply saddened to learn legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee has passed away. A versatile artist, he earned the world’s admiration and many awards, including ???? Order of Arts and Letters & Legion of Honour. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. pic.twitter.com/cuRW3REF3k — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) November 15, 2020

The actor's daughter, Poulami Bose, said her family was "devastated" and asked her followers on Facebook to "say a prayer for his soul."

"Shri Soumitra Chatterjee's death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India," said India's prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Other prominent Indian lawmakers offered their condolences.

Amit Shah, the minister of home affairs, said he was "deeply pained" to learn of the death of the actor who "took Bengali cinema to new heights."

"He has been a legend in his lifetime. International, Indian and Bengali cinema has lost a giant. We will miss him dearly," said the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, in a tweet. "The film world in Bengal has been orphaned."