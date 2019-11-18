Independent film turns LSU student into an actor

BATON ROUGE – An independent drama, called 'Swing' is being filmed in the capital region including on LSU's campus. The movie that has stars like Michael Shannon, Charles Melton and Alexander Ludwig playing roles is putting someone unexpected on the big screen.

“It really all began a couple months ago,” said LSU student Devin Woodson. “The [rowing] club got an email from a man named Matt, and he said he was filming a movie in Baton Rouge and he wanted our help.”

Woodson is a member of the LSU Rowing Club. Fittingly, that’s what the movie ‘Swing’ is about; a group of dysfunctional collegiate rowers that, with the help of a guru coach, learn discipline and a sense of community. So, the director sought out some experts.

“I figured it would be just extra work and show them how to row, and if they wanted to use some of our equipment they could do that,” said Woodson. “But it definitely developed a lot more than that since they got here.”

That “development” was landing an acting role in the film.

“It’s definitely nerve-wracking,” said Woodson. “I didn't know if I was supposed to be Shakespearean and emotional. But the best advice that I got was from one of the other guys on set and he said just be yourself.”

As fun as playing a character is, Devin is also appreciative ‘Swing’ is putting a sport he loves in the spotlight.

“Rowing isn't the biggest scene in Louisiana,” said Woodson. “But the fact they chose here, they chose us and they chose me is a once in a lifetime experience.”



Devin says he's unsure if he'll continue to act after this movie, but he's enjoying the experience in the meantime.

“The role that they've asked me for doesn't happen to a lot of people, so I'm extremely grateful and just happy to be apart of it right now,” he said.

There are only a few days left of filming ‘Swing’. The director says the movie will be out sometime next year.