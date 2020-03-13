Independence's annual Sicilian Heritage Festival is canceled

Photo: Independence Sicilian Heritage Festival/Facebook

INDEPENDENCE - One of Louisiana's most anticipated heritage and culinary events has been canceled.

On Thursday evening leaders of the annual Sicilian Heritage Festival took to Facebook to inform attendees that the festival has been canceled to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus.

The statement said, in part, "After speaking to our parish president Robby Miller, our local coroner, and local law enforcement, we’ve been strongly advised not to move forward for the health safety of the general public."

The festival's leaders assured the public that they look forward to bringing the event to Independence in 2021.