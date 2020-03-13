70°
Latest Weather Blog
Independence's annual Sicilian Heritage Festival is canceled
INDEPENDENCE - One of Louisiana's most anticipated heritage and culinary events has been canceled.
On Thursday evening leaders of the annual Sicilian Heritage Festival took to Facebook to inform attendees that the festival has been canceled to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus.
The statement said, in part, "After speaking to our parish president Robby Miller, our local coroner, and local law enforcement, we’ve been strongly advised not to move forward for the health safety of the general public."
The festival's leaders assured the public that they look forward to bringing the event to Independence in 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
U.S. Surgeon General explains who should be tested during press conf. with...
-
String of arson-related structure fires break out late Thursday night
-
EBR Schools staying open amid coronavirus outbreak
-
LSU moving classes online through rest of spring semester
-
Travel changes happening amid coronavirus
Sports Video
-
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
-
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop
-
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football
-
Southeastern Beats Stony Brook for Series Win