Incredible video shows train plowing into stalled sugarcane truck in Iberville Parish

November 27, 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WHITE CASTLE - A viewer video shows the moment a speeding train slammed into a sugarcane truck stopped at a railroad crossing.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office says the accident happened sometime Saturday in White Castle.

The video shows the semi apparently stuck, flashing its hazard lights, at the crossing on a rural roadway. An oncoming train was unable to stop before t-boning the trailer, launching the truck's load several feet into the air. 

Authorities say one person aboard the train suffered injuries, but no one else was seriously hurt. 

