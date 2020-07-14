Incredible video shows police officer rescuing choking baby

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI - A police officer's harrowing rescue of a choking baby was caught on video in Michigan.

The Sterling Heights Police Department shared video Monday showing one of its officers saving the 3-week-old from suffocating. Dashcam video shows the officer arriving at the family's home before paramedics and being met by the panicking family.

The department says the officer performed back thrusts on the baby, clearing its airwaves and saving its life.

Police handed the child off to the local fire department, which transported the child to a nearby hospital for additional care.