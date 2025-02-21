50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Inclement weather forecast will see LSU play doubleheader against Omaha Saturday

6 hours 7 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, February 21 2025 Feb 21, 2025 February 21, 2025 9:26 AM February 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A rainy forecast for Sunday will make the Tigers play a double-header against Omaha Saturday evening. 

The 3-game series was initially meant to be spread out over the weekend, but with the forecast spelling rain over Alex Box Stadium, officials decided to shift the Sunday game up an evening, moving it to be a double-header starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days