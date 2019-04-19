53°
Incarceration until age 21 for teen who killed at age 13

2 hours 15 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 April 19, 2019 7:03 PM April 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Shreveport Times
SHREVEPORT (AP) - A 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to imprisonment until her 21st birthday for a Louisiana slaying.
  
The district attorney's office in Caddo Parish says the girl was 13 when the killing occurred. She was sentenced to "juvenile life" on Friday in Caddo Juvenile Court.
  
The victim was 34-year-old Tawfik Gawbah, whose badly burned body was found in December by firefighters responding to reports of a grass fire. Authorities said he had been stabbed in a Shreveport apartment before his body was removed and burned.
  
The teen pleaded guilty to manslaughter in March. Her older sister, 21-year-old Sarah Ritter, is awaiting trial on a second-degree murder charge.
