42°
Latest Weather Blog
Inaugural 'Dancing with Z Stars' held in Zachary
ZACHARY - Residents in Zachary put on their dancing shoes Saturday night in the gym at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for the inaugural "Dancing with Z Stars."
Trending News
The event is a ballroom dance competition emceed by 2une In's April Davis. The event benefits the Louisiana Cotillion Auxiliary.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The Walls Project's annual MLK Fest transforms community spaces in Baton Rouge
-
$50 million development in North Baton Rouge to bring new grocery store...
-
Baton Rouge residents protest ICE following shootings in Minnesota
-
Two injured following two separate shootings on Florida Boulevard and Scenic Highway
-
Fourth suspect arrested in connection to fatal Christmas Day shooting in Greenwell...