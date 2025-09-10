89°
Inaugural 'Barbershop Bash' held with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Saturday, August 23 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The inaugural "Barbershop Bash", in collaboration with the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, was held at Webb's Barbershop Saturday morning.

The event was a no-cost community screening event for prostate and colorectal cancer.

