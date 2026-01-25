32°
Latest Weather Blog
Inaugural Alzheimer's Ball kicks off in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — The inaugural Alzheimer's Ball kicked off in Baton Rouge on Saturday.
Organizers invited community members to the City Club of Baton Rouge for a night full of events, including dance performances, raffles and a silent auction.
"We want to shed light on Alzheimer's Service in the capital area because they have three different facilities where you can bring someone who has Alzheimer's," Alzheimer's Ball Chairman Asterid Clements said. "It's basically a day care center."
Trending News
The proceeds from the sold-out event benefit services for treating Alzheimer's disease.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Icy tree falls across north Louisiana road
-
Man is shot and killed during Minneapolis immigration crackdown, National Guard activated
-
Inaugural Alzheimer's Ball kicks off in Baton Rouge
-
BRPD: 32-year-old man dead after Friday night shooting on Virginia Street
-
2 dead following house fire in West Baton Rouge on Maple Street
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...
-
No. 1 OT recruit in transfer portal Jordan Seaton commits to LSU
-
NFL Hall of Famer speaks to student-athletes at Glen Oaks High School
-
LSU legend D.D. Breaux's 40-plus year career to be highlighted in new...
-
LSU baseball approaches opening day