In usual fashion, Zippy's sign hilariously trolls LSU opponents
BATON ROUGE - We see it every year, but it keeps getting better. No, not the tacos at Zippy's—the street sign on Perkins Road.
Days before the Tigers take on the Longhorns in Austin, TX, the DBU-themed rivalry continues. Earlier this week, a photo surfaced of Texas players wearing T-shirts that read "There's only one DBU" during practice.
To clapback, Zippy's used their high-traffic sign on Perkins to send a message: "If Texas is DBU, then we're Ruth's Steakhouse," the restaurant prodded.
Saturday, the #6 Tigers will travel to Austin to face 9th-ranked Texas in a 6:30 p.m. matchup. It'll mark LSU's first trip to Austin since 1954.
The game will be featured on ESPN College GameDay and later televised on ABC.
Zippy’s knows what’s up #DBU pic.twitter.com/8eujhM9xFm— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) September 3, 2019
