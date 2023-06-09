93°
In Trump's surprise visit to Iraq, he announces 'no plans' to withdraw troops

4 years 5 months 1 week ago Wednesday, December 26 2018 Dec 26, 2018 December 26, 2018 1:58 PM December 26, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News

AL-ASAD AIRBASE, Iraq (AP) - President Donald Trump is making an unannounced visit to Iraq - his first visit with U.S. troops in a troubled region.

Trump landed at an airbase west of Baghdad after dark Wednesday, leaving behind a government shutdown and other upheaval at home.

The trip also comes after Trump announced that he was pulling U.S. forces out of neighboring Syria.Trump, who begins his third year in office next month, had faced criticism for not visiting U.S. troops stationed in harm's way.

He told The Associated Press in October that he didn't think such a visit was "overly necessary."

He left Washington amid immense turmoil in the U.S.

According to the New York Times the president told reporters that he has no plans to withdraw troops from Iraq. Instead, there may be plans to use Iraq as a military base to carry out operations on Syria and fight the Islamic State.

